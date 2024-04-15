Video shows triple shooting in Miami gas station that left 2 workers dead

Shocking surveillance video shows a man opening fire in a Miami gas station in a shooting that left two employees dead and a customer hospitalized over the weekend.

The incident happened early Saturday at a Chevron station on Northwest 17th Avenue and 54th Street in Model City.

The suspect, 23-year-old Jason Craig Dyer-Mitchell, is facing second-degree murder charges in the triple shooting.

Surveillance video from inside the Chevron, obtained exclusively by NBC6, showed the suspect in an exchange with two workers inside the store.

According to a police report, the workers suspected he was shoplifting.

After that exchange, the suspect headed to the door and video showed him pull out a gun and start firing at the two people working inside.

The customer was also hit by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The employees who were killed were identified by police as Shahbaz Hussain, 51, and Shamun Shaukat, 42. The customer was identified as 57-year-old Elijah Shorter.

Dyer-Mitchell, who rented an apartment in the building across the street from the Chevron, was arrested when Miami Police's tactical squad went into the building later Saturday.

Miami-Dade Corrections Jason Craig Dyer-Mitchell

Accoring to the report, the surveillance video and distinctive clothing the suspect was wearing helped lead detectives to Dyer-Mitchell.

In court Monday, a judge ordered Dyer-Mitchell to stay behind bars without bond.