Police identify suspect of the Model City gas station triple shooting

City of Miami police released the identity of the man who allegedly shot and killed two gas station employees and injured another man in a Model City gas station on Saturday morning.

According to Miami PD, Jason Craig Dyer-Mitchell, 23, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder with prejudice, one count of 2nd degree murder with a weapon and one count of battery on a visitor or other detainee.

Miami PD says that officers responded to the scene at 1701 NW 54th street around 12:30 A.M. and found the three victims shot.

According to authorities, there was an argument that took place inside the gas station, and someone pulled out a gun and shot three people, before running from the scene.

The employees who were killed were identified as Shahbaz Hussain, 51, and Shamun Shaukat, 42, according to Miami Police.

Miami Fire Rescue reportedly rushed the third victim, 57-year-old Elijah Shorter, to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Witness video captured a conscious man, as he was being loaded onto the ambulance.

NBC6 cameras also captured a large police presence and perimeter near the gas station, where officers were able to detain one person in connection to the deadly shooting. No further information was released.