Video shows Westchester home fully engulfed in flames

New video captured by NBC6 shows a Westchester home fully engulfed in flames overnight.

The massive flames erupted shortly after 10 p.m. at the home on 33rd Street and 95th Court in Westchester.

Video shows the large flames and smoke billowing from the home.

It is still unclear what started the fire, but NBC6 cameras were there when someone being taken away on a stretcher and another person was being treated on the scene.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Witnesses told NBC6 that they heard a sound that sounded like an explosion and then they saw intense flames coming from the home.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.