University of Miami

Video shows University of Miami fraternity allegedly hazing on campus

Hazing is illegal in the state of Florida.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The University of Miami said it is investigating after disturbing videos appearing to show hazing at a fraternity on campus circulated online.

One of the videos shows a young man sitting in a trash can while other young men drink a liquid and then spit it out on the other young man's back.

"That's nasty," someone says in the background of the video.

The University of Miami confirmed that Sigma Alpha Epsilon is the fraternity in question and said in a statement on Thursday that they're aware of the videos and confirmed the authenticity of one of them.

“The University of Miami has received multiple reports related to alleged conduct violations by one of our fraternity chapters," the statement read. "We are aware of videos being circulated but can only confirm the authenticity of one video. A full investigation is underway."

Hazing is prohibited on campus and illegal in the state of Florida.

A student who is a part of Sigma Alpha Epsilon would not comment on the situation to NBC6.

NBC6 also reached out to the fraternity's national chapter and is waiting to hear back.

