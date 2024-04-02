Video shows woman in wheelchair fighting off attacker inside Miami Gardens home

Home surveillance cameras captured the terrifying moments a Miami Gardens woman in a wheelchair tried fighting off her neighbor who stormed inside her home and attacked her.

Nazvie Briones, 43, was lying in her bed in her apartment when suddenly the man broke in on Saturday.

“The terror that happened in this home. Forever changed my home my life, my everything," Briones told NBC6 in an exclusive interview Tuesday.

Ring camera video captured some of the home invasion. In one clip, Briones is heard yelling from her room to the suspect.

“Get the f--- out of my house, you f------ psychopath," she yells.

“He came in my home, started tearing everything apart, breaking and ripping and throwing glass," Briones recalled. "You can see he shattered it all. He threw the dog gate into the wall. He destroyed my kitchen and grabbed the knife from my butcher block."

That’s when Briones said she was scared for her life. She was already on the phone with 911.

“It was the power of God. Made him come back, drop the knife, then lunge into my room," she said. "He grabbed the phone from my hand, tossed it in the window, shattered it, then came in and started attacking me."

Briones then grabbed a ring light to defend herself.

“And with that same ring light, he started beating me with it over my head. He punched me in my face," she said.

Eventually, Briones, who is disabled and on dialysis, was able to fend her neighbor off by pushing him out the front door with her wheelchair.

When Miami Gardens Police arrived, the suspect — 41-year-old Mohammed Haji — allegedly charged toward officers and kicked them, resisting arrest.

Haji has been in trouble before for something similar. In 2019, he was arrested for allegedly slashing a Walmart employee with scissors. After he was arrested, he then allegedly threatened then-President Donald Trump. The case was pleaded out.

“Why did somebody only get 219 days, who has a deportation thing? Why is he in this country to do it to somebody else — and then a handicapped person, on top of that," Briones said.

During the home invasion, Briones' service dog Jonah, a French bulldog, ran out. Now he’s nowhere to be found, adding more heartbreak to an already difficult situation.

“He is my child. He is the light of my life, what gives me every day a fighting chance," Briones said, sobbing. "Please have it in your heart to bring him home safely. I beg you. And I just want justice, so one day nobody else has to suffer what I suffer."

Haji was denied bond on at least one of the charges in this home invasion.