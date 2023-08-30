Videos show Hurricane Idalia's destructive impact across Florida

As Hurricane Idalia made its way across Florida Wednesday, NBC6 compiled some of the most stunning videos of the destructive impact left behind by the storm.

Storm surge slams Sanibel Island with Ian's debris still on ground

Sanibel Island residents experienced Hurricane Idalia swells sweeping over the sea wall as it crashed against debris from last year’s Hurricane Ian.

Heavy storm surge hits Horseshoe Beach

Several pieces of debris were seen floating around in the heavy storm surge in Horshoe Beach in Florida's Big Bend.

Cedar Key battered by widespread floods

Video shows a storm surge pounding the small island city of Cedar Key, also in the Big Bend area.

Strong winds slam Perry

Cellphone video captured the intense winds as Hurricane Idalia's western eye-wall passed over Perry Wednesday.

Storm surge on Tampa highway

The effects of the category 3 hurricane were being felt all across the western coast of the Florida peninsula, including in Tampa, well south of where Idalia's eyewall made landfall.

Floods hit Key West's “Southernmost point”

Video from the iconic Southernmost Point area in Key West showed the impact the Hurricane Idalia unleashed on cities in Monroe County.

St. Petersburg pier underwater

Video from St. Petersburg police showed the devastating effects Idalia had on the popular area.

More Big Bend conditions

Parts of the Florida Gulf Coast saw heavy flooding as Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the state’s Big Bend area.

