Viewing, Funeral Set for Fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry

Members of the public will get a chance to pay their respects to a fallen Miami-Dade Police Department detective killed last week in the line of duty.

A public viewing for Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry will take place Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Vior Funeral Home, located at 291 Northwest 37th Avenue in Miami. Family and invited guests will hold a viewing before the general public. Parking will be available at the Magic City Casino.

The funeral for the 29-year-old detective will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. at loanDepot park and the event is open to the general public.

An emotional procession was held last Friday morning as the flag-draped coffin of Echaverry was escorted from Jackson Memorial Hospital to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office by ambulance.

Hundreds of officers from multiple law enforcement agencies took part in the procession as the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance slowly made its way along streets lined with police vehicles.

Echaverry, a five-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department, had been shot in the head August 15th during a confrontation with an armed robbery suspect.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez announced his death last Wednesday night.

"Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community," Ramirez said in a series of tweets. "Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We’ll never forget Officer Echaverry’s bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother."

Echaverry was a member of Miami-Dade Police's Robbery Intervention Detail, a squad that works in areas that are prone to crime and frequently encounters dangerous suspects.