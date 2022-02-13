Virgin Voyages Inaugurates Terminal V at PortMiami

Virgin Voyages inaugurated its new home at PortMiami with the ribbon cutting of Terminal V Sunday.

“I just want to thank you all for coming. Thank you to the wonderful team for creating this beautiful, beautiful building,” Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson said.

Branson was joined by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava among others to launch the new terminal.

“Its not only a special occasion because Virgin has launched this great enterprise, but it’s a special occasion because we’re open for business,” Levine Cava said.

The mayor also applauded the cruise line for its pledge to be the most sustainable cruise line at sea.

Virgin has banned single use plastics on board and is working to "significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions by converting engine waste heat into clean electricity,” according to the cruise line.

“So it’s beautiful, and it’s responsible, and that’s a great thing. It sets the standard for the rest of the industry,” Levine Cava said.

Terminal V is the home for The Scarlet Lady, which will set sail to the Caribbean, with more than 2,500 guests and 1,000 crew members.

The cruise line’s CEO confidently said it is safe to get on board.

“We’re testing all of our folks before we get on board. Everyone is vaccinated,” CEO Tom McAlpin said.