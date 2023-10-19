Volunteer medics on ground zero helping Israel-Hamas war victims

A group of volunteers consisting of doctors, medics and first responders have been at ground zero since day one.

The volunteers are part of the United Hatzalah, an organization that has been providing free emergency medical responses since the sudden Hamas attacks occurred.

“We save everybody. We don’t differentiate between any background of human life. We save everyone, Arabs included," said Gavy Friedson, the emergency management director of United Hatzalah.

Friedson said they have 7,000 first responders currently on the front lines.

“Our medics are not eating or sleeping. We have been to a lot of terrorist attacks over in Israel, but we have never experienced anything to this scale," Friedson said.

Friedson showed NBC6 the bags they usually carry, filled with medical aid and medicine. However, with the high demand, they are rapidly depleting current supplies.

"Right now it’s most important for us to refill everything we use. We don’t know how long this will be," Friedson said.

On Thursday, Friedson met some of the generous donors in South Florida.

“Hatzalah is a great cause, and we think it helps everybody," Juliette Klepach said.

“Every single person there is our brother and sister and we have to do everything we can," Julius Klepach said.

"My mother passed away five days before the attacks and we wanted to make a contribution. So we did a fundraiser, and we were able to get the ambulances," Benny Klepach said.

"So I went to their headquarters. What I saw was amazing. You had Jews sitting next to Muslims, sitting next to Christians, all working together. Just saving lives," Bob Diener said.

As for the United Hatzalah, they are grateful.

"To have such support here in South Florida and all around the world. It means the world to us," Friedson said.

If you would like to contribute to the United Hatzalah, click here.