Florida

Volunteer Troopers Catch Sleeping Car Thief on I-95

The auxiliary troopers were patrolling Interstate 95 in Volusia County Sunday when they saw a 2019 Chevy Malibu on the side of the road

Two volunteer troopers helped catch a suspected carjacker who was sleeping in a car on Sunday that had been stolen miles the night before, officials said.

The auxiliary Florida Highway Patrol troopers were patrolling along Interstate 95 in Volusia County when they spotted a 2019 Chevy Malibu on the side of the road, Lt. Kim Montes said in a news release. Troopers Casper Johnson and Bernard Martin saw a sleeping man in the backseat.

They ran the tag and discovered the car had been stolen from a Delray Beach convenience store on Saturday.

Volusia County Sheriff's deputies came to the troopers' aid and arrested Samuel Choisie, 20. He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Auxiliary troopers have 450 hours of training and carry a weapon, but they don't have authority to arrest anyone and they don't get paid, Montes said.

Choisie remained in jail on Monday. A lawyer isn't listed on jail records.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

