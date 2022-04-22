Volunteers Clean Up Key Biscayne Beach to Honor Earth Day

Dozens of volunteers were on the beaches of Key Biscayne on Friday to clean and restore sand dunes, saying there is no better day than Earth Day to help build a more resilient park system.

The volunteers from local companies were at Crandon Park, teaching people to be mindful of all things nature provides for the community.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was among those who took part, adding the event was about resiliency, conservation and being mindful of our actions.

Volunteers planted sea oats by the water, which are protectors for sea level rise and to help prevent erosion.

Miami-Dade officials hope the event inspires residents and visitors to do their part and treat every day like it's Earth Day when it comes to protecting the area.