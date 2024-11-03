Voter turnout high in Broward County as early voting comes to a close

With just two days until election day, Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said voter turnout is high in Broward County.

“So far, 430,000 people voted early in person and we have had 239,000 people who have already returned their vote by mail ballots,” said Scott.

Scott told NBC6 that there are close to a half a million registered voters in Broward who have either not voted early or returned their vote-by-mail ballots, and will have to either head to their designated precincts on Tuesday, or bring their vote-by-mail ballots into an Office of Supervisor of Elections.

“You know it’s a big question mark who is actually going to show up and participate but we are hoping for the best,” Scott said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Early voting in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties will end Sunday night at 7 p.m.

As of Sunday morning, voter turnout was at 56% which is higher than what officials saw in Broward for the 2020 election.

On Tuesday, there will be 358 precincts that will be open in Broward by 7 a.m.