Voters elect Steven Meiner as Miami Beach's new mayor

Voters in Miami Beach elected Steven Meiner as their new mayor Tuesday.

Meiner, an attorney, had more than 54% of the vote, according to the early results of Tuesday’s runoff election. He defeated Michael Gongora, also an attorney.

Meiner will replace Dan Gelber, who's held the position since 2017 but was prevented from running again by term limits.

Steven Meiner and Michael Gongora will face each other in the runoff for Miami Beach mayor. NBC6's Steve Litz reports

In the days leading up to the election, Meiner was accused by three anonymous women of making unwanted advances toward them starting in the early 2000s, while he was an attorney with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but he has since denied the allegations.

"I am not supported by the deep-pocketed special interests. Now, seeing their influence threatened, they are desperate to spread lies," Meiner said in a statement.

Meiner gave up his spot as Miami Beach's Group 4 commissioner to run for mayor.

Gongora has served three terms as a Miami Beach commissioner, from 2006-2007, 2009-2013, and 2017-2021.