Florida

Wanted Navy Veteran Has Ties to Florida, May Be Armed: NCIS

James Tait Praefke escaped from confinement while serving in the Pacific Northwest and may have acquired a boat or RV

NCIS

Officials are searching for a veteran of the United States Navy who is wanted and may be armed while in the state of Florida.

James Tait Praefke escaped from confinement while serving in the Pacific Northwest and may have acquired a boat or RV and either began traveling the United States or sailed to the Caribbean.

The Navy says the 52-year-old has family ties to the Sarasota area and was labeled as a "survivalist" with a knowledge of firearms and has been known to be comfortable in wooded or secluded areas.

Local

Miami-Dade 5 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Florida Rep. Introducing Bill After NBC 6 Story, Impact of Eviction Moratorium Unclear for Florida

Miami-Dade 3 hours ago

1 Killed, 3 Hospitalized After Late Night Drive-By Shooting: Police

Praefke is 6’3” and weighs 220 pounds with reddish brown hair and green eyes. He has several scars on his shoulder and torso area and may be using an alias to avoid capture.

Anyone with information may submit a tip to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

This article tagged under:

FloridaNavyNCIS
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us