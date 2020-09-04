Wanted Navy Veteran Has Ties to Florida, May Be Armed: NCIS

Officials are searching for a veteran of the United States Navy who is wanted and may be armed while in the state of Florida.

James Tait Praefke escaped from confinement while serving in the Pacific Northwest and may have acquired a boat or RV and either began traveling the United States or sailed to the Caribbean.

The Navy says the 52-year-old has family ties to the Sarasota area and was labeled as a "survivalist" with a knowledge of firearms and has been known to be comfortable in wooded or secluded areas.

Praefke is 6’3” and weighs 220 pounds with reddish brown hair and green eyes. He has several scars on his shoulder and torso area and may be using an alias to avoid capture.

Anyone with information may submit a tip to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.