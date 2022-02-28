Warm and Humid Monday Across South Florida Before Work Week Relief

South Florida has one more day of warmer and humid weather before some welcomed relief comes to parts of the area.

We are looking at yet another warm and humid day on Monday with morning numbers around 70 and afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s. Feels like temperatures could push 90 by later in the day.

We could also see a few spotty showers later in the day and early evening as a front arrives.

Don't look for a big cool down, but the humidity will take a dip. Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the mid-60s with afternoon highs still pushing just above 80 degrees. You'll notice a pleasant breeze.

Winds will slowly switch to the east and even southeast by the end of the week and that could bring spotty showers back to South Florida. Rain chances will be on the order of about 10 percent.

Winds pick up quite a bit by the end of the week and weekend with the best rain chance on Sunday. Morning temperatures will return to about 70 with highs in the low-80s. Slightly above average for this time of the year.

