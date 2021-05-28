Warm Friday Across South Florida Ahead of Potentially Wet Holiday Weekend

If you're looking to make outdoor plans for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend across South Florida, you may want to have a backup plan with rain potentially arriving in the area.

Friday has a comfortable start to the day with only a 10% chance of a morning shower. Friday afternoon will offer a little more humidity and warmer numbers as highs hit the upper 80s.

A pleasant afternoon beach breeze will be just what the doctor ordered, but be aware we are still looking at a moderate risk of rip currents.

Those of you looking to take the boat out should see decent conditions with just a light chop on Biscayne Bay and seas running two feet.

We will see a warm and humid Memorial Day weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees. Saturday looks mostly rain free, but Sunday could offer up a few thunderstorms.

Storm chances rise much more for Memorial Day and a good chunk of next week. Highs will take a little dip, topping out in the mid-80s.