Warm Wednesday Across South Florida Before Slightly Cooler Weekend

South Florida will feel more like summer than the start of March for the next few days, but the reward could be worth it with a much better looking weekend forecast.

We are locked into this warm and humid pattern. Morning temps are already in the mid-70s with mid-80s in the cards for highs later on Wednesday. We won't see much more than a passing shower.

There will be a southerly breeze to take the edge off the temperatures a bit, but it also makes things a little tricky out on the water. Small craft should exercise caution as there will be a moderate chop on Biscayne Bay and rip currents will impact our area beaches. This pattern continues all week.

A brand new front will roll into town Saturday and break out some showers and a storm. Refreshing air moves in for the second half of the weekend with lows in the low 60s and highs remaining in the 70s. Monday brings more of the same.

