Warmer, Dry Monday Across South Florida After Windy Weekend

After quite a windy end to last week and this past weekend, South Florida will be much calmer to start the new work week.

Temperatures and humidity will be on the low side with almost no chance for rain. There will be a pleasant beach breeze too with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Keep in mind that there is still a high risk of rip currents.

Temperatures will slowly climb this week as winds turn more to the southeast and south. Look for upper 80s for highs with more humidity by late week and into Memorial weekend.

Isolated showers and storms will make a return as well.