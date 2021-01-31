Warmer Sunday in South Florida Before Cold Front Drops Temperatures

The end of the weekend will be much warmer than the start, but South Florida won't want to put away those sweaters just yet with a cold front dropping temperatures to near record levels to start the year.

A cold front will arrive in South Florida on Monday morning, which means Sunday will be warm & breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a few passing sprinkles, but overall, a mainly dry day.

Rip currents will continue to be a danger at the beach today as well.

Showers are likely anytime Monday between about 8am and 12pm as the front comes through. The afternoon should clear out as the winds whip up out of the west and pull in very dry air. We’ll still top out in the mid 70s, but once the sun goes down, cold air starts pouring in.

Tuesday morning will be around 50° with suburbs easily into the 40s, but Wednesday morning will be in the 40s, even in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The forecast right now is for a low of 47° which would be as cold as it was the morning after Christmas, but models are indicating it might indeed be even colder that.

Both Tuesday & Wednesday will be bright and sunny with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. This cold front is a part of the nor’easter that could bring more than a foot of snow from Philly to New York over the next couple of days.