Wasserman Schultz, Deutch, Hastings Win Reelection

Frankel, Hastings also winners in South Florida congressional races

Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was reelected to her ninth term representing Florida's District 23, which includes parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties. She defeated Republican Carla Spalding, a Jamaican-born small business owner.

  • U.S. House District 23

    66% reporting

    • Winner

      Debbie Wasserman Schultz

      59%

      208,705

    • Carla Spalding

      41%

      144,979

In District 20, Democratic U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, the longest serving member of Florida’s congressional delegation, easily was reelected to his 15th term representing a South Florida district. He defeated Republican Greg Musselwhite, who is a welding inspector.

  • U.S. House District 20

    96% reporting

    • Winner

      Alcee Hastings

      79%

      248,015

    • Greg Musselwhite

      21%

      67,128

Democratic incumbent Ted Deutch defeated Republican challenger James Pruden in District 22, a firmly Democratic district that includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

  • U.S. House District 22

    89% reporting

    • Winner

      Ted Deutch

      59%

      229,281

    • James Pruden

      41%

      159,776

Democratic incumbent Frederica Wilson also defeated Republican challenger Lavern Spicer in District 24, a Miami-Dade County district.

  • U.S. House District 24

    86% reporting

    • Winner

      Frederica Wilson

      76%

      214,740

    • Lavern Spicer

      20%

      57,136

In District 21, Democrat Lois Frankel has been reelected to Congress for a fifth term, defeating far-right media personality Laura Loomer.

Frankel beat the Republican in a heavily Democratic district that includes President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Democrats typically carry the district by 20 percentage points or more.

Loomer, 27, is a rising celebrity on the far right and raised more than $2 million compared with Frankel’s $1.4. She has been barred from Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites because of her anti-Muslim speech and calls herself “the most banned woman in the world.”

Attendees at Loomer’s victory party after the August primary included Roger Stone, whose prison sentence for lying to Congress was recently commuted by Trump.

Frankel, 72, is a political fixture in Palm Beach County, serving in various posts for decades.

