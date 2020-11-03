Decision 2020 Live Blog: Keeping Up With Election Day in South Florida

After months of speculation, campaigning and nonstop news cycles, it's the first Tuesday in November and the 2020 general elections are off to a start.

7:00 AM - The polls opened across South Florida, and voters began waiting in lines to cast their ballots.

Voters wait to cast their ballot in Miami Lakes this morning ⁦⁦#ElectionDay ⁦@nbc6⁩ pic.twitter.com/hgHMErkJub — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) November 3, 2020

We'll keep you updated here with the latest updates, coverage and results.

NBC 6's live local election night special will be available on both stations’ websites, apps, Roku, local COZI TV channels and TeleXitos channels platforms from 7:00 to 11:00 pm EST. We will also be carrying live NBC Network Decision 2020 coverage on air and online.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube, where we'll be posting the latest updates and analyses. You can also download our app for iOS or Android to keep up with breaking news, and catch us on air for special coverage.

Early voting results: slightly more Democrats have cast their ballots in the state so far

Slightly more Florida Democrats have cast ballots than Republicans in Florida, but that was also the case four years ago before President Donald Trump's late surge narrowly took the state.

With early voting completed and the return of mail-in ballots slowing, state figures released Monday show that out of 9 million ballots cast, 108,000 more Democrats have voted than Republicans.

In Miami-Dade County 513,646 people voted early, with the largest turnout being day one at 43,396 votes, according to the county's elections office. In Broward, the county's unofficial total was at 364,723 as of Sunday evening.

It is unknown who these voters cast ballots for, but Democrats are expected to overwhelmingly support former Vice President Joe Biden. The same applies to Republicans and Trump.

Local officials and law enforcement say no matter the election results, they're preparing for possible post-election upset. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports

Local Police Say They're Prepared for Election Day and Ahead

Tension surrounding this election is palpable. Police realize that, so they’re trying their best to lower the anxiety level among voters.

The chief of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department showed us on Monday their real-time crime center, a room full of screens on which officers can see what dozens of surveillance cameras around the city are seeing, in an effort to sow confidence with the public.

“Voters should be completely confident that we’re gonna protect their right to vote, we are not gonna allow any intimidation, any suppression of anybody’s vote regardless of who they’re voting for,” said Chief Karen Dietrich, who said her department is cooperating with other law enforcement agencies in this effort.

The Department of Justice, for example, is sending monitors to Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

“So go out and vote, and we’re gonna make sure that we do our job to keep you safe and everything’s gonna be fine,” said Chief Jorge Colina of the Miami Police Department.

Colina said early voting has been a smashing success, with no instances of voter intimidation to speak of in South Florida. However, with the president saying repeatedly that if he loses, the election is “rigged,” casting doubt on the legitimacy of the democratic process, police know that people are worried about violence after Election Day caused by people who don’t accept the results of the election, whatever the results may be.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden held dueling rallies in Florida Thursday, putting their focus on a crucial swing state.

Florida could be key in determining the presidential race, but it is likely we won't have conclusive results by tonight

Florida, with 29 electoral votes, is a must-win state for Trump to have a realistic chance of being reelected. The pre-Election Day margin in the president's adopted home state was slightly tighter in 2016, when 96,000 more Democrats voted early or by mail than Republicans out of 6.5 million cast — but Trump had a strong turnout on Election Day and carried the state over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by 113,000 votes or 1.2 percentage points.

There is one significant difference this time — because more voters have already cast ballots, significantly fewer are expected to show up Tuesday. In 2016, 3 million Floridians voted on Election Day.

This year, between 1.5 million and 2 million are expected, meaning Trump will need to carry a larger percentage of those.

As far as vote-by-mail ballots, the timeline for counting these has dramatically changed in the age of coronavirus, and there aren’t uniform practices across states. For example, Florida and North Carolina began processing early ballots ahead of time, with officials there forecasting earlier unofficial returns.

Meanwhile Pennsylvania and Michigan, battlegrounds Trump won by less than 1 percentage point in 2016, aren’t expected to have complete totals for days.

That makes it difficult to predict when certain key battlegrounds, much less a national result, could be called. It's possible, but highly unlikely, that we'll know if Trump or Biden is victorious by nighttime.

Feeling stressed about the outcome? Experts recommend paying attention to diet, sleep and exercise

Does this election have you stressed out? "Election Stress Disorder" is real. In fact, doctors say hospitalizations for things like strokes and heart attacks almost doubled in the two days after the 2016 election.

"Now in 2020, we're nine months into a pandemic and also the two parties are so divided that the only thing they agree on is that the end of the world is coming if the adversary gets elected, so now we're faced with enormous stress,” said Dr. Allan Stewart, who leads the Cardiovascular Surgical Programs for facilities in Miami-Dade.

To protect yourself and your well-being during this time, Dr. Steward suggests paying attention to meditation, exercise, diet and sleep.

“Those are the four things you should be focusing on at least in the next two days," Dr. Stewart said. He also recommends using a meditation app to focus on your breathing and remain calm.

"Aside from voting and getting everyone else to vote, we really can’t do much for the outcome," he advised. "So it’s going to be what it is, and we are going to have to move forward."