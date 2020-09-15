Guide to Florida's 2020 General Election: Everything You Need to Know About Voting

What to Know Election day is on Tuesday, November 3rd, and the deadline to register to vote in Florida is October 5th

Floridians have the option of voting by mail, early or on election day

Scroll down for your complete guide to registration, voting and everything you need to know about election day in the Sunshine State

Election day is just months away across the nation, but no two states are alike. Here's what you need to know about voting in Florida to help you prepare to cast your ballot.

When is Election Day?

The 2020 general election will take place on Tuesday, November 3rd. Voters can vote early, by mail or on election day.

Deadlines are typically 29 days before any election. No matter how you're voting, the deadline to register for voting in Florida is October 5th (if requested by mail, must be postmarked October 5th). The deadline to request a ballot by mail is October 24th.

Early voting runs from Saturday, October 24th to Saturday, October 31st (although dates and hours may vary based on where you live).

How do I register to vote?

Floridians can register to vote online, by mail or in person.

To register by mail, send a completed voter registration form to your local election official. (The voter registration form is also available in Spanish.)

Paper voter registration forms are also available at any county Supervisor of Elections office, local library, or any entity authorized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to issue fishing, hunting or trapping permits.

How can I find out whether I'm registered?

Click here to visit the Florida Department of State's voter registration lookup tool. You can plug in your name and birth date to check your voter status, including your polling place, sample ballot and vote-by-mail ballot status.

Early Voting

If you're looking to avoid the rush of voters on election day, or have a busy Tuesday scheduled, there's always early voting.

U.S. law mandates that early voting last at least eight days. In Florida, that means polls will open from October 24th through the 31st (counties in Florida can offer extra days of early voting).

Early voting in Miami-Dade & Broward counties

In Miami-Dade and Broward, early voting is between October 19th and November 1st. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A list of early voting sites in Miami-Dade County can be found here

can be found here A list of early voting sites in Broward County can be found here

Early voting information for Palm Beach and Monroe counties will be available in October. Check back for updates.

How to Vote by Mail

There are lots of options for requesting to vote by mail in South Florida. Scroll down for all the links and contact information you need for every county to request online, by mail or in person.

No matter what county you're in, a returned voted ballot must be received by the Supervisor of Elections’ office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Claims of widespread vote-by-mail fraud have been tweeted and retweeted by President Trump. However there is little to no evidence to back them up. NBCLX’s Chase Cain takes measures into his own hands to uncover the truth about mail-in ballots as part of his new series about election myths and conspiracy theories.

To request vote-by-mail in Miami-Dade County:

Fill out an online application

Request in writing by email (soedade@miamidade.gov), fax (305-499-8501) or mail (VBM Request, PO Box 521550, Miami, FL 33152 -1550) to the Supervisor of Elections

(soedade@miamidade.gov), (305-499-8501) or (VBM Request, PO Box 521550, Miami, FL 33152 -1550) to the Supervisor of Elections Request in person (2700 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33172) at the Supervisor of Elections or by phone (305-499-8683)

(2700 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33172) at the Supervisor of Elections or by (305-499-8683) A request must include the voter's name, address, date of birth and signature

Track the status of your ballot here

To request vote-by-mail in Broward County:

Fill out an online application

Request in writing by email (VBM@broward.org), fax (954-321-0310) or mail (VBM Request, PO Box 029001, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33302-9001) to the Supervisor of Elections

(VBM@broward.org), (954-321-0310) or (VBM Request, PO Box 029001, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33302-9001) to the Supervisor of Elections Request in person at the Supervisor of Elections (115 S. Andrews Ave, Rm 102, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301) or by phone (954-357-7055)

at the Supervisor of Elections (115 S. Andrews Ave, Rm 102, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301) or by (954-357-7055) A request must include the voter's name, address, date of birth and signature

Track the status of your ballot here

To request vote-by-mail in Monroe County:

Fill out an online application

Request in writing by email (absentee@keys-elections.org), fax (305-292-3406) or mail (530 Whitehead Street #101, Key West, FL 33040) to the Supervisor of Elections

(absentee@keys-elections.org), (305-292-3406) or (530 Whitehead Street #101, Key West, FL 33040) to the Supervisor of Elections Request in person at the Supervisor of Elections (530 Whitehead Street Suite 101, Key West, FL 33040) or by phone (305-292-3416)

at the Supervisor of Elections (530 Whitehead Street Suite 101, Key West, FL 33040) or by (305-292-3416) A request must include the voter's name, address, date of birth and signature

Track the status of your ballot here

To request to vote-by-mail in Palm Beach County:

Fill out an online application

Request in writing by email (votebymail@pbcelections.org), fax (561-656-6230) or mail (Office of Wendy Sartory Link, P.O. Box 22309, West Palm Beach, FL 33416) to the Supervisor of Elections

(votebymail@pbcelections.org), (561-656-6230) or (Office of Wendy Sartory Link, P.O. Box 22309, West Palm Beach, FL 33416) to the Supervisor of Elections Request in person at the Supervisor of Elections (at any of these offices) or by phone (561-656-6208)

at the Supervisor of Elections (at any of these offices) or by (561-656-6208) A request must include the voter's name, address, date of birth and signature

Track the status of your ballot here

Things to Know on Election Day

Where do I vote?

You can find out which voting location has been assigned to you by looking up your voter registration information. All you need is your name and birth date.

Miami-Dade County registered voters here

Broward County registered voters here

Monroe County registered voters here

Palm Beach County registered voters here

What do I need to bring?

A current and valid ID that has your name, photo and signature. If you do not have the proper identification, you will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot.

that has your name, photo and signature. If you do not have the proper identification, you will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot. It may speed up the process to bring your voter information card, but it isn't required.

What considerations are there for voters with special needs?

Per Florida Statute 101.051, a voter who needs assistance to vote must fill out a Declaration to Secure Assistance. An election official can assist, but if the voter brings a person to provide assistance, that person must fill out a Declaration to Provide Assistance. Both of these forms are available at the voting location.

How can I practice COVID safety?

Keep your distance from others. The CDC recommends at least six feet of distance.

The CDC recommends at least six feet of distance. Wear a mask. Put it on before arriving at the polling location and don't take it off until you leave. Keep your nose and mouth covered, and don't touch your face.

Put it on before arriving at the polling location and don't take it off until you leave. Keep your nose and mouth covered, and don't touch your face. Wash your hands. Whenever possible, wash your hands, especially after touching surfaces or items that others may have touched. If possible, bring hand sanitizer and use it frequently.

Whenever possible, wash your hands, especially after touching surfaces or items that others may have touched. If possible, bring hand sanitizer and use it frequently. Don't bring anyone of non-voting age with you to your polling location, and try to go during non-peak hours (polls tend to be busiest first thing in the morning, over lunch hours and after work).

With both sides calling this the most important presidential election in decades, you want to make certain that your vote is counted. NBCLX's Clark Fouraker has a checklist of the five most important things you should do to make sure your ballot doesn't get disqualified this November.

Follow NBC 6 Decision 2020 coverage for the Latest Results & Analysis

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube, where we'll be posting the latest updates and analyses.

You can also download our app for iOS or Android to keep up with breaking news, and catch us on air for special coverage.