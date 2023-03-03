WATCH: Miami-Dade Mayor, State Attorney to Announce New Measures to Protect HOA Residents

Miami-Dade's mayor and state attorney are set to announce statutory changes they say are aimed at providing protection to residents of homeowners associations and owners of condominiums.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Rep. Juan Carlos Porras are expected to announce the measure at a news conference Friday afternoon.

"Incidents of alleged criminal activity have shown how vulnerable homeowners and condominium owners can be under the present legal structure," Fernandez Rundle's office said in a statement. "Proposed changes in Florida law aim to provide a criminal bite to our existing statutes.

Fernandez Rundle spoke out last year after residents in the Hammocks Community Association were victimized.

In November, board members were charged with stealing more than $2 million from the homeowners association. Five people in leadership with the HOA were arrested on charges from racketeering, to grand theft, to money laundering.

Fernandez Rundle said those arrested allegedly set up shell companies, stealing millions of dollars from the association over a period of several years.