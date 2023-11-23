Watch the 3 South Florida performances in the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

From Marathon to Parkland, local performers marched in the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The parade marked its 97th year on Manhattan’s Upper West Side Thursday, making its way alongside Central Park in front of big crowds before ending up in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.

In case you missed it, here are the three performances that represented South Florida this year:

WATCH: Parkland's MSD marching band (Broward County)

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and faculty woke up early on Tuesday to make their way to the Big Apple.

"What a blessing for these students, for our community," said Band Director Steve Rivero.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School marching band performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

WATCH: Kendall's Maria Verdeja School of the Arts (Miami-Dade County)

Dancers from Kendall's Maria Verdeja School of the Arts made their way to the Upper West Side on Thanksgiving morning to perform alongside the Pentatonix.

Dancers from Kendall's Maria Verdeja School of the Arts performed alongside the Pentatonix at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

WATCH: Florida Keys band director (Monroe County)

A Florida Keys band director played the bass trombone with 400 colleagues from around the country.

"Music will take you places," said Band Director, Chuck Brooker, from Marathon Middle High School. "I'm just so happy to represent the Marathon community, and the Florida Keys."

Florida Keys band director Chuck Brooker, from Marathon Middle High School, plays the bass trombone with 400 colleagues from around the country at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.