Water main restored, streets reopened after major flooding in Miami Lakes

A water main has been repaired after it broke Monday leaving major flooding on some Miami Lakes streets.

Officials said a contractor broke the main running along Northwest 67th Avenue south of Main Street.

Miami-Dade Police said a driver of an SUV ended up driving into an open manhole as a result.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed the vehicle slightly tipped and partially submerged in the water, which was several inches deep.

No injuries were reported.

The woman, who identified herself only as Mary, said she was on her way to work when her SUV plunged several feet into the hole.

"I'm screaming, I said 'wow,'" she said.

She said she managed to climb out of the passenger side window to safety.

Officials said it could take some time to repair the break and drain the water.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department officials said once crews isolated the damaged portion of the pipe and repairs were expected to be completed early Tuesday.

"There’s many connections to this main and they’re shutting down about seven or eight of them, so they’re shutting down each one individually," Miami Lakes Councilman Ray Garcia said.

Northwest 67th Avenue was closed from Eagle Nest to New Barn as a result of the flooding, but it has since reopened.

This past Thursday, the same stretch of road was closed due to a gas leak.