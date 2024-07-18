‘We want answers': Students stunned after South Florida college abruptly announces closure

Students were blindsided after a college with a campus in South Florida abruptly announced that it's closing its doors.

City College, which has campuses in Hollywood and Altamonte Springs, sent an email to students this week letting them know that they decided to cease enrollment and "teach-out" its existing programs.

The college, which trains people to work in the healthcare industry, sent the email on Monday.

"This decision does not lessen the commitment to you as a currently enrolled student, and City College will actively continue to identify the best academic path forward for all students," the email read. "At this time, City College anticipates remaining open for the Fall and Winter terms to provide students who have less than 25% of the total credits needed to graduate with the ability to complete their education at City College."

The email went on to say that the college is collaborating with other neighboring educational institutions to create teach-out plan agreements, where students who have more than 25% of the total credits needed to graduate, may transfer their credits to complete their education at those institutions.

Some students who gathered at the Hollywood campus on Thursday said they were stunned and concerned about their credits being accepted elsewhere.

"I spent close to $15,000 into my education with this institution and all of that goes down the drain, studying, clinicals, my mental health, money," one student said. "They're not even telling us why the institution is closing down, like we have no information, we want answers and we're not getting that."

NBC6 has reached out to the college for a statement but hasn't been able to reach anyone.