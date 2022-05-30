Weather, Operational Issues Causing Flight Cancellations at South Florida Airports

Travelers who came to South Florida for the Memorial Day weekend are finding that it may take longer to get back home due to flights being canceled.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, 99 flights were canceled and 60 were delayed at Miami International Airport. A total of 23 flights were canceled and 21 were delayed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Airport officials said a combination of factors, including bad weather and airline operational decisions, led to delays and cancellations.

“I've been rebooked three times,” said Necolas Vignardou, who was stranded in Miami after his flight was canceled. “We are waiting and sleeping at the airport maybe more than 35 hours.”

More cancellations and delays are possible Monday with the increased chance of storms across South Florida.