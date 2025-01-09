Well-known Cuban rapper arrested for battery in Miami, months after sex battery arrest

A well-known Cuban rapper is once again in trouble with the law in Miami after police said he left his girlfriend bruised during a fight.

Chocolate MC, whose real name is Yosvanis Sierra-Hernandez, was arrested Thursday on a domestic violence battery charge, records showed.

According to an arrest report, the alleged incident happened early Thursday at a luxury highrise condo at 1500 Northeast Miami Place.

Miami-Dade Corrections Chocolate MC, AKA Yosvanis Sierra-Hernandez

Sierra-Hernandez's girlfriend told police the two have been together for a year-and-a-half but have a polyamorous relationship, but got into an altercation when Sierra-Hernandez showed up at the apartment with another woman, the report said.

The girlfriend said she was not in "the mode to deal with the situation at the moment" and the two got into a verbal argument.

She said Sierra-Hernandez started screaming at her and grabbed both her arms with force, causing bruises, the report said.

During the fight, she was left with bruises on her forehead, arms and forearms, the report said.

The woman said she started feeling lightheaded and passed out, then made it to the building's lobby and fire rescue was called but she refused to be transported.

Officers attempted to make contact with Sierra-Hernandez at his unit but he didn't answer, and when maintenance opened the door officers found him in a room sleeping, the report said.

Sierra-Hernandez was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

The 33-year-old rising rap star has a large social media following, with over 314,000 YouTube subscribers and nearly 188,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

The arrest is the rapper's second in South Florida in less than a year.

Sierra-Hernandez was arrested back in May on sexual battery, armed kidnapping, battery and grand theft charges after he allegedly kidnapped and sexually battered an ex-girlfriend.