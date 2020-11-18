Well-Known South Florida Transgender Woman Stabbed, Killed by Husband in Miami High-Rise: Police

A man is behind bars after police say he stabbed and killed his wife - an important and well known transgender woman in Miami's LGBTQ community.

According to an arrest report, 28-year-old Ygor Arrudasouza called police to his Downtown Miami high-rise at around 4:25 a.m. on Tuesday, stating that he had stabbed his wife.

When police arrived, they said Arrudasouza spontaneously mentioned that meth had screwed up his life and once again admitted to stabbing his wife. Investigators found a woman lying on the floor, covered in blood and suffering from stab wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Friends of the victim identified her as Yunieski Carey Hernandez. They say she was a well known and important person in the LGBTQ community, being the first woman to change her Cuban passport to match her "female identity."

Her husband said the two got into an argument on Tuesday, according to the report. He said he became enraged when she told him that she "had a better man than him."

Arrudasouza admitted to grabbing a fork and knife from the kitchen, approached Hernandez in the bedroom - who was lying on the bed - and stabbed her multiple times, according to the report.

Arrudasouza faces one count of second degree murder and one count aggravated battery.