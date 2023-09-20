‘We're a little scared': Miami condo owners say dangerous construction debris is falling on property

People who live in a Miami condo say they're concerned for their safety from what they say is dangerous debris coming from a luxury building being built nearby.

Miami's newest luxury condos Aria Reserve are under construction at the end of Northeast 24th Street in Edgewater. The website says they will be the tallest residential waterfront dual towers in the United States.

People who live at 23 Biscayne Bay on Northeast 23rd Street say debris from the construction is falling onto their building, putting them in danger. They told NBC6 Wednesday it's excatly what they feared.

"We’re a little scared,” resident Kelly Feeney said. “I have not personally gone to the pool since this construction started."

"It’s unsafe and it's been for almost a year,” Daniel Martinez said. "Dirt, plastic bags, food remains just falling from the construction."

They say it’s not just trash. They sent NBC6 photos of a red and green wood plank with nails coming out of it laying by the pool. The plank matches the pieces on the new building. Condo owners say they also have concerns about the huge crane over their property.

"I think we’re pretty nervous that anything can fall as a building gets taller as well," Feeney said.

Condo owners say for months they have asked the developer to put up a screen or protection to prevent debris from falling over.

"We actually requested that so that something like this wouldn’t happen and unfortunately now it has happened,” Feeney said.

Condo owners say property management reached out to the developer, The Melo Group and they got an email back last month where it addresses the crane concerns.

The email was written to Mr. Martin Ferreira de Melo from Iris Escarra, Esq. of Greenberg Traurig. One line says, "you should ensure that every precaution will be taken to ensure the safety and security of your neighbor's building during the construction process."

Martinez says he hasn't seen positive results.

"There’s families that live here and it’s very dangerous,” Martinez said. “We shouldn’t wait for something to happen to act."

Condo owners say what they're asking for is necessary.

"We just want to make sure that we're safe in our building while they're completing their project,” Feeney said.

NBC6 reached out to The Melo Group and attorneys representing the developer for comment.