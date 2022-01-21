‘We're Tired of Kids Dying': Community to Rally Against Gun Violence in Liberty City

It’s been seven years since Tangela Sears lost her son David Queen Jr. to gun violence.

“It’s a pain that you never get over,” Sears said.

The 29-year-old was shot and killed during an argument in Tallahassee.

For Sears, the grief is still fresh.

“We’re losing our kids every single day,” she said. “Every day.”

It’s a pain Terry Rutherford knows all too well.

“It really just turned our world upside down,” Rutherford said.

She lost her son Sidonie in 2007 due to complications after he was shot.

“They shot him directly in the back of his head, and it was just devastating,” Rutherford said.

Pastor Lorenzo Johnson says those are just a few of the many mothers bearing the scars left by gun violence.

Johnson is the founder of Community Youth Against Violence. It’s a cause he and hundreds of others are marching against this weekend.

“We’re tired,” Johnson said. “We’re tired of kids dying in our neighborhoods. It’s senseless killing. We’re tired. Kids are tired too.”

He’s taking it to the streets on Saturday holding a rally against youth violence.

Johnson, who also spearheads a mentorship program to keep kids off the wrong path, says gun violence is a countywide issue.

“Our mission is to try to make sure that we change the mindset of our children that they would think before they react,” Johnson said.

The march will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2167 NW 64 Street in Miami.