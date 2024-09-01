2 dead after shootings a mile apart in NW Miami-Dade: Police

Police are investigating two deadly shootings that took place about a mile away and just hours apart in NW Miami-Dade on Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. near the 8200 block NW Miami Court, where officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, in critical condition but later died, according to police.

The second shooting happened around 5:20 a.m. near the 1000 block NW 79 Street. Officers, again, found a man had been shot and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

Detectives said not longer after this discovery, another person was dropped off at Hialeah Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds before he was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

It's unclear if these two shootings are related. Detectives did not release possible suspect information for either of the cases.

The Miami-Dade Police Department's Homicide Bureau is investigating both shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.