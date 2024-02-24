3 men injured in West Little River shooting, 1 appears to be innocent bystander

A shooting investigation is underway in northwest Miami-Dade after three men were struck on Saturday.

Miami- Dade Police say a man was walking his dog near NW 9th Street and 81st Street in West Little River, and at the same time, two other men were arguing in the same area.

Police say that argument got violent and that's when the shooting started.

All three men were reportedly shot, including that innocent man.

Police say one of them is in critical condition and the other two are stable at the hospital now.

The circumstances surrounding the argument are unclear.