West Miami police search for missing 14-year-old seen on surveillance video

A South Florida mother is worried about her 14-year-old daughter after she vanished on Sunday night.

Alyssa Mariela Gonzalez Velazquez disappeared after leaving her home at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 67th Avenue and 22nd Street in West Miami.

The teen is described as standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing 200lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black tank top, black leggings and purple shoes, authorities said.

The teen's mother, Lissandra Velasquez, said her family recently moved to South Florida from Cuba and she is desperate to find her daughter.

"I never thought she would do this, that she would leave us," Velasquez said, holding back tears.

Surveillance video caught Alyssa running down the stairs of the apartment building where she lives.

Her mother said she does not have a diagnosed mental condition, and that the teen has never left home like this.

"It seems like she had already been kind of planning this," the mother said. "She was running with her shorts [under her arm]. She came down the stairs, through this door over here."

She said her daughter had told her she was going to go throw out the trash but never came back.

"When I didn't hear her [come back in], quickly, I called her," Velasquez said. "When my boy and I went out to look for her throughout the whole building, we didn't find her."

The teen's parents think she may be with two friends she met at her new school. Her parents say they have not met the friends.

"I'm calling, calling, sending messages, everything, and nothing," Velasquez said. "Please, we want her to come back. We're suffering a lot... we want her home."

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Miami Police Department.