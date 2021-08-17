West Palm Beach Police Officer Dies After Complications From COVID-19

A police officer in West Palm Beach has died after experiencing complications from COVID-19, becoming the third law enforcement officer with ties to South Florida to die in recent days due to the virus.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports Officer Robert Williams contracted the virus and experienced complications, according to a Facebook post from the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Williams, who had been with the department for just over 20 years, leaves behind a wife and sons. The agency did not say if Williams had been vaccinated.

South Florida‘s law enforcement community is mourning the loss of two of its own, both dying from COVID. NBC 6's Steve Litz reports.

On Saturday, Fort Lauderdale Police announced Jennifer Sepot died from complications related to the virus. She joined the department in 2017 and was assigned to road patrol.

The Florida Highway Patrol is also dealing with a Covid-related loss. Trooper Lazaro Febles, an 11-year veteran died, the department announced on Twitter Saturday.