Weston school among those suspended from scholarship program over China ties

Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Education to suspend four schools from the school choice scholarships over their alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

According to an FDOE investigation, Lower and Upper Sagemont Preparatory Schools in Weston, Parke House Academy in Winter Park, and Park Maitland School in Winter Park have direct ties to the CCP.

The investigation concluded that these connections -- "constitute an imminent threat to the health, safety, and welfare of these school’s students and the public."

“The Chinese Communist Party is not welcome in the state of Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We will not put up with any attempt to influence students with a communist ideology or allow Floridians’ tax dollars to go to schools that are connected to our foreign adversaries.”