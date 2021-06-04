Wet Start to Friday Across South Florida Gives Way to Drier Weekend

If you're looking for some relief from the recent wet weather across South Florida, the weekend might be the key to drier conditions across the area.

After morning spotty showers and a possible thunderstorm, look for sunshine to reign supreme Friday afternoon. Highs will push into the upper 80s with high humidity.

Be thankful for an afternoon breeze as feels like temperatures hit the upper 90s. That very same breeze will give us a moderate rip current risk at the beaches. Boaters should fare quite well with seas running only two feet with a light chop on Biscayne Bay.

Rain chances will be around 20-30% this weekend with most of the action coming during the morning hours. We will remain on the breezy and warm side.

Highs will hit the upper 80s with high humidity, so find your cool spot. The forecast looks similar into next week.