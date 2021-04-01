first alert weather

Wet, Stormy Thursday Across South Florida Before Weekend Temperature Drop

By late evening, rain chances decrease and cooler drier air will filter in with the passage of the front by Friday morning

NBC Universal, Inc.

While you may need an umbrella for a good part of Thursday across South Florida, it will soon be replaced by that sweater or jacket thanks to the latest cold front.

A few showers are possible Thursday morning before becoming more widespread by this afternoon as a front works through the area. Early fog is possible, but will remain patchy and mostly focused on the interior areas.

Winds will be lighter during the first half of the day before becoming gusty by afternoon and remaining that way through Friday. Highs will again reach the mid 80s. Expect scattered showers and storms this afternoon ahead of and along the front.

By late evening, rain chances decrease and cooler drier air will filter in with the passage of the front by Friday morning.

We wake up to low 60s for the last day of the work week and hit the upper 70s by afternoon with bright skies. The rain free & mostly sunny conditions will last through Easter Weekend with comfortable and cool conditions.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
