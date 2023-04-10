Wet Weather Causes Major Flooding in Miami, Stalling Cars and Halting Traffic

Heavy rain Monday caused quite a mess in downtown Miami.

Footage from NBC6 showed several vehicles stalled out in floodwaters at Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 11th Street, an area that neighbors say is prone to flooding.

NBC6 Flooding in downtown Miami Monday, April 10, 2023

"I've never seen it like this before," said one woman. She told NBC6 she was scared to navigate the streets.

City of Miami officials said they were pumping out water at locations in Mary Brickell Village, Edgewater and Northeast 55th Terrace and 7th Avenue.

Videos shared by Only in Dade showed more of the mess Monday — cars accelerating through floodwaters, drivers pushing their stalled out vehicles, and people stranded, standing on a bench to avoid the deep waters.

The rainfall prompted a flash flood warning and flood advisories in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

As far as rainfall amounts, Miami Gardens topped 4.26 inches of rain since midnight, 3.7 inches in Miami Beach, 3.14 inches in Pembroke Pines and 2.67 inches in Davie.