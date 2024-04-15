What caused the traffic in Key Biscayne: See the work being done in the Rickenbacker Causeway Flyover Bridge

Drivers leaving Key Biscayne experienced major delays Sunday — many spending four hours or more in standstill traffic — following road closures due to a rehabilitation project.

Drivers were left confused and later outraged, claiming they weren't given a heads-up.

Contractors shut down the flyover bridge on westbound SR 913/Rickenbacker Causeway connecting to southbound SR 5/US 1/South Dixie Highway and northbound SR 9A/I-95 while workers rehabilitated concrete pavement on the bridge decks, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The closures began on Sunday, April 14, and were scheduled to last for about two months.

The FDOT website explains the project is incorporated as one of three distinct construction projects in 2024, all taking place simultaneously within the same regions.

The additional projects include the SR 9A/I-95 Ramp Improvement project, which construction activities are currently underway, and the SR 913/SW and SE 26 Road Roadway project estimated to commence in April as well, FDOT stated.

The construction work that caused Sunday's traffic nightmare is the SR 913/Rickenbacker Causeway Flyover Bridge Rehabilitation Project, which entails cleaning and painting steel bridge structures, replacing portions of the concrete bridge deck on-ramps to northbound SR 9A/I-95 Expressway and southbound SR 5/US 1/S Dixie Highway, as well as replacing bridge expansion joints, pavement markings and reflective pavement markers. A previous inspection found the SR-913 westbound to I-95 northbound as "structurally deficient," meaning FDOT believes it should undergo repairs or replacement in the next six years. Additionally, the westbound exchange to US 1 southbound was found "functionally obsolete," meaning it does not meet current road design standards.

FDOT is allowing lane closures, ramp closures and detours during non-peak hours and on non-event days and weekends, including 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays and weekends, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, and 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights. Additionally, concrete removal work will be allowed during the daytime from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. using the ramp closure detour.

The Village of Key Biscayne sent a statement to NBC6 on Monday, saying FDOT's District 6 Secretary Miller had reached out regarding the traffic problems.

"She has committed to relieving the problem today by opening one of the lanes and will inform the Village, City of Miami, and Miami-Dade County as soon as decisions have been made about the entire project approach and timeline," the statement read.

NBC6 received an update from FDOT District Six around midday on Monday, addressing the traffic concerns.

"While the original maintenance of traffic plan was developed with all appropriate factors considered, it was overwhelmed with the volume of vehicles ingressing and egressing from Key Biscayne yesterday," the statement read.

The department says, based on the community's concerns, it has reopened the northbound lanes of the Causeway flyers on Monday and that by Wednesday morning, the soundbound lanes will fully reopen to allow time for the installation of guardrails on Monday and Tuesday. While this installation occurs, surface streets should be utilized.

"The work is part of a rehabilitation project to the bridges which are nearly 50 years old and is imperative to the structural integrity of the bridges and the safety of the traveling public," the statement continued. "While this phase of work was expected to last approximately two months, the Department is re-evaluating the traffic management plan to maintain safety, while also ensuring the continued movement of people and goods from Key Biscayne to the mainland."

Latest updates from FDOT can be found here or on its Instagram page.

The Village of Key Biscayne says it will also announce any updates on the Village Connect and through Instagram as well.

By Monday, a petition already had more than 2,000 signatures calling for the project to be postponed until June when schools are out for summer.

Eastbound traffic will not be affected and access to SE/SW 26 Road, Brickell Avenue and South Miami Avenue will be maintained, FDOT's website stated. A map of the closure and detours is also available.