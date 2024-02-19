What is measles and why is it back in South Florida? Here's what to know

The number of confirmed measles cases at Manatee Bay Elementary has jumped to four, since the first recent case was reported on Friday, officials said.

Broward County Public School sent out a statement Saturday confirming the new cases at the Weston school.

“The health, safety and welfare of our students and staff remain our utmost priority;” the district said in a statement. “The district continues to work closely with the Florida Department of Health - Broward following three additional confirmed measles cases at Manatee Bay Elementary School. The school’s principal is keeping families informed and following health department guidelines to safeguard our community.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles had been declared eliminated from the U.S. in 2000, but it has slowly returned over the years.

In fact, the Florida Department of Health shows the last reported cases of measles in Broward County was 2019, but it was only one case.

From possible symptoms, to how it is spread, here is what you need to know about the measles:

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat mucus of an infected person.

Many people think of measles as just a little rash and fever that clears up in a few days, but measles can actually cause serious health complications, especially in children younger than five.

How is measles spread?

Like most infectious diseases, measles can spread to others through coughing and sneezing.

According to the CDC, the virus can live for up to two hours in an airspace, so if other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses, or mouths, they can become infected.

Animals, however, do not get or spread measles.

If measles was eliminated, why is it back?

In 2000, measles was declared eliminated from the United States which means the disease is no longer constantly present in this country.

But, as travelers continue to bring measles into the United States, and it can sometimes spread and cause outbreaks among people who are not vaccinated.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, over 61 million doses of measles-containing vaccine were postponed or missed from 2020 to 2022 due to delays in supplementary immunization activities, according to the CDC.

This increases the risk of bigger outbreaks around the world, including the U.S.

What are the symptoms of measles?

According to the CDC, measles symptoms vary based on how long it has been since you had contact with the virus.

Symptoms can appear seven to 14 days after contact with the virus and typically include high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes.

Measles isn’t just a little rash.

For babies and young children, measles can be especially dangerous.

Measles typically begins with:

high fever

cough

runny nose

red, watery eyes

About two to three days after symptoms begin, tiny white spots (Koplik spots) may appear inside the mouth.

And then three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash breaks out, the CDC said.

It usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet.

Small raised bumps may also appear on top of the flat red spots.

The spots may become joined together as they spread from the head to the rest of the body.

When the rash appears, a person’s fever may spike to more than 104° Fahrenheit.

How contagious is measles?

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases.

In fact, the CDC says measles is so contagious that if one person has it, up to 90% of the people close to that person who are not immune will also become infected.

Infected people can spread measles to others from four days before through four days after the rash appears.

Who is at greater risk of measles complications?

Measles can be serious in all age groups, but there are several groups that are more likely to suffer from measles complications:

Children younger than 5 years of age

Adults older than 20 years of age

Pregnant women

People with compromised immune systems, such as from leukemia or HIV infection

Common complications include ear infections in about one in every 10 children with measles and diarrhea in less than one out of 10 people with measles.

Is there a way to prevent the spread of measles?

The CDC says getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and others against measles.

The measles vaccine is a routine vaccination given to children in the U.S. and is usually given in two doses.

It’s recommended that children get the first dose when they are 12 to 15 months old and the second dose when they are 4 to 6 years old.

According to the CDC, the measles vaccine is a combination vaccine that also protects against mumps and rubella (MMR vaccine) or mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV vaccine).

For more information, click here.