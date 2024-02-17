4 cases of measles confirmed at Manatee Bay Elementary in Weston

The number of confirmed measles cases at Manatee Bay Elementary has jumped to four, after a first reporting of the outbreak on Friday, officials said.

Broward County Public School sent out a statement Saturday confirming the new cases at the Weston school.

“The health, safety and welfare of our students and staff remain our utmost priority;” the district said in a statement. “The district continues to work closely with the Florida Department of Health - Broward following three additional confirmed measles cases at Manatee Bay Elementary School. The school’s principal is keeping families informed and following health department guidelines to safeguard our community.”

NBC6 spoke with Dr. Ronald Ford, the Chief Medical Officer for Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, who shared some important reminders for parents.

"If your child is immunized with both doses of the vaccine, the risk is very low of contracting measles, Dr. Ford said. "If the child is not immunized, or for some reason is immunocompromised, then the risk is much greater."

Dr. Ford noted that he expects to see some additional cases.

The Florida Department of Health shows the last reported cases of measles in Broward County was 2019 -- with just one case.

