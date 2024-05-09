Video shows 18-wheeler go up in flames near gas station in Miami-Dade

Video showed an 18-wheeler go up in flames on a roadway in southwest Miami-Dade early Thursday.

The truck's cab became fully engulfed in flames at the intersection of Krome Avenue and Southwest 200th Street around 3 a.m.

The driver said he had been refueling the truck with diesel when he noticed it catch fire.

He quickly jumped in and drove away from the gas station, potentially avoiding a major disaster.

Surveillance video showed the truck erupting in flames with the driver nearby.

Luckily the driver only had minor burns.

But the fire destroyed the semi-truck, burning it down almost to the ground.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.