What is open and closed during 4th of July in South Florida

As South Florida prepares to celebrate Independence Day, those who are running behind on some errands might wonder what will be open or closed on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

While some stores may remain open during the federal holiday, others might have reduced hours or close completely for Independence Day, so it's important to plan accordingly.

Here are some major retailers and offices that will be closed or open on July 4:

Grocery stores

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Publix:Open during normal business hours

Costco: CLOSED

Walmart: Open until 11 p.m.

Trader Joe's: OPEN until 5 p.m.

Target : Open during normal business hours

Open during normal business hours Sam's Club: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for club members

Whole Foods: Open with limited holiday hours. See your local store hours.

Winn-Dixie: Open during normal business hours

Presidente Supermarket: Open during normal business hours

ALDI: Open from 8:30 am - 4:00 pm

Milam's Market: open until 4 p.m..

Drug Store/Pharmacy

Publix pharmacy: CLOSED

Walgreen: Open, but pharmacy hours will vary from closed to open 24 hours.

CVS: Open, pharmacy may vary

Navarro: Open, but pharmacy may vary.

Retail Stores

Malls will be open, but make sure to check with each local store to ensure their hours.

Target: Open during normal business hours

Walmart: Open until 11 p.m.

Costco: CLOSED

Home Depot: Open during normal business hours

IKEA: Open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Apple: Open from 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Barnes and Noble: Hours may vary per location.

Dollar General: Open during normal business hours.

Family Dollar: Open during normal business hours

HomeGoods: Open during normal business hours.

JcPenney: Open from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Kohl's: Open, hours vary per location

Lowe's: Open, hours vary per location

Macy's: Open, hours vary per location

Marshalls: Open during normal business hours.

Michaels: Open during normal business hours.

Menards: Open, hours vary per location

Nordstrom: Open, hours vary per location

Nordstrom Rack: Open, hours vary per location

Petco: Open, hours vary per location

PetSmart: Open during normal business hours.

Staples: Open during normal business hours.

T.J. Maxx: Open during normal business hours.

Miami-Dade County Services

Courts: CLOSED

Schools: CLOSED

Libraries: CLOSED

Garbage Collection: NO COLLECTION

County Offices: CLOSED

Metrorail: Open, on weekend schedule.

Metromover: Open, on weekend schedule.

Metrobus: Open, operating on Sunday schedule.

Broward County Services