What is open and closed during 4th of July in South Florida

As South Florida prepares to celebrate Independence Day, those who are running behind on some errands might wonder what will be open or closed on Thursday, July 4, 2024.
While some stores may remain open during the federal holiday, others might have reduced hours or close completely for Independence Day, so it's important to plan accordingly.
Here are some major retailers and offices that will be closed or open on July 4:
Grocery stores
- Publix:Open during normal business hours
- Costco: CLOSED
- Walmart: Open until 11 p.m.
- Trader Joe's: OPEN until 5 p.m.
- Target: Open during normal business hours
- Sam's Club: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for club members
- Whole Foods: Open with limited holiday hours. See your local store hours.
- Winn-Dixie: Open during normal business hours
- Presidente Supermarket: Open during normal business hours
- ALDI: Open from 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
- Milam's Market: open until 4 p.m..
Drug Store/Pharmacy
- Publix pharmacy: CLOSED
- Walgreen: Open, but pharmacy hours will vary from closed to open 24 hours.
- CVS: Open, pharmacy may vary
- Navarro: Open, but pharmacy may vary.
Retail Stores
- Malls will be open, but make sure to check with each local store to ensure their hours.
- Home Depot: Open during normal business hours
- IKEA: Open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Apple: Open from 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Barnes and Noble: Hours may vary per location.
- Dollar General: Open during normal business hours.
- Family Dollar: Open during normal business hours
- HomeGoods: Open during normal business hours.
- JcPenney: Open from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Kohl's: Open, hours vary per location
- Lowe's: Open, hours vary per location
- Macy's: Open, hours vary per location
- Marshalls: Open during normal business hours.
- Michaels: Open during normal business hours.
- Menards: Open, hours vary per location
- Nordstrom: Open, hours vary per location
- Nordstrom Rack: Open, hours vary per location
- Petco: Open, hours vary per location
- PetSmart: Open during normal business hours.
- Staples: Open during normal business hours.
- T.J. Maxx: Open during normal business hours.
Miami-Dade County Services
- Courts: CLOSED
- Schools: CLOSED
- Libraries: CLOSED
- Garbage Collection: NO COLLECTION
- County Offices: CLOSED
- Metrorail: Open, on weekend schedule.
- Metromover: Open, on weekend schedule.
- Metrobus: Open, operating on Sunday schedule.
Broward County Services
- Courts: CLOSED
- Schools: CLOSED
- County Offices: CLOSED
- Libraries: CLOSED
- Garbage Collection: Contact your city as hours vary
- Broward Transit: Sunday Schedule