What is Permitless Carry? Understanding Florida's Gun Laws in Light of New Bill

Florida's House Speaker Paul Renner proposed legislation Monday to eliminate concealed weapons permits, allowing gun owners to carry firearms in the state without the previously required license and training.

Republican leaders like Gov. Ron DeSantis have expressed support for the idea, which indicates the bill should not have a problem passing in a legislature with a GOP a super-majority.

Democrats, however, have argued that the bill would make Florida — a state with a history of horrific mass shootings — less safe.

While supporters are calling the bill "constitutional carry," critics have dubbed it "untrained carry," criticizing the ability it will give people to carry guns without the proper background checks and training.

Here's what you need to know about Florida's current gun laws and how they could be affected by the newly proposed legislation.

How could this bill change the current requirements to purchase a gun in Florida?

Although Florida does not require a permit to purchase a firearm, gun owners still need to apply for a license to carry a concealed firearm — a process that currently involves specific background checks and training.

However, the newly proposed legislation would eliminate these concealed carry permits, allowing residents (and non-residents who meet Florida's requirements) to carry concealed weapons in the state without needing to apply for a license.

Under the proposed bill, gun owners wishing to concealed carry would only need to have a valid ID on them while in possession of the firearm.

Although the proposed permitless carry would make it easier for Florida gun owners to carry their weapons, the bill would have no effect on the current requirements for purchasing an actual firearm.

Therefore, those already prohibited from buying a gun under the current law will still be prohibited. The state's current list of requirements for purchasing a firearm, including a minimum age of 21, would not change.

How are local leaders reacting to the proposed bill?

Since Monday's announcement, local leaders, politicians, activists and families of gun violence victims have spoken out from both sides of the aisle with their opinions on the proposed legislation.

In the initial announcement of the bill, Speaker Paul Renner called the move “a universal right that applies to each and every man or woman regardless of race, gender, creed or background."

While Republican leaders like Gov. Ron DeSantis have expressed support for the idea, Democrats have argued that the bill could worsen Florida's existing gun violence issue.

"I just don't feel that's a very responsible thing to do because training and safety should be No. 1 with all responsible gun owners," said Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, a Democrat from Parkland who was the mayor of the city when 17 people were killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School nearly five years ago.

“Untrained carry is what it is,” Hunschofsky added. “You are not making our communities, our schools or any places safer with this.”

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat from Broward County who previously served as a Parkland city commissioner and state representative, also spoke out against the measure, saying it "proposes more guns as a solution to a problem that didn’t exist."

In addition to local political leaders, parents of Parkland shooting victims have also spoken about the bill.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the 2018 mass shooting, took to social media to speak out against the proposal saying it will make the state's next mass shooting more likely.

Parents Manuel and Patricia Oliver, who lost their son Joaquin in the Parkland massacre, have also expressed their disapproval of the bill, saying it will make Florida a more dangerous state.

“It’s not right and it’s not protecting [the carrier] from anything," said Manuel Oliver. "It's actually putting in danger a lot of people."

Local law enforcement officials have also weighed in on the bill.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey argues that people who want to do harm to others won't be stopped by the permit requirement.

"Criminals don't get a permit. Not one of them. They don't care about obeying the law," Ivey said. "Our law-abiding citizens have that immediate right, guarantee and freedom to protect themselves."

How do Florida's gun laws compare to other states?

The "constitutional carry" movement has become popular among conservative states with about half of the country already allowing permitless carry.

Should the bill pass, Florida will join states like Texas, Georgia and Alabama and become the 26th state to eliminate concealed weapons permits.

Alternatively, states like New York have tried to impose laws that further regulate who can carry a concealed weapon in public.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court struck down a New York law in June 2022 that required people to demonstrate a particular need for carrying a gun in order to get a license to carry one in public.

According to the ruling, which expanded gun rights nationwide, the New York law violated the Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.”