What Stores Will Remain Open on Labor Day in South Florida?

As you prepare to gather with friends or family and celebrate this Labor Day, you may or may not have forgotten to pick up some much-needed items from the store.

Just in case you did, here is a list of stores that will remain open this Labor Day in South Florida.

Stores open on Labor Day

Aldi: Stores will be open with limited hours. Find your local store hours here.

Publix: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacies may be closed or follow a modified schedule. Find your local store hours here.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: Stores are open 8 a.m. to close. Find your local store hours here.

Sam’s Club: The Club is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus Members, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club Members.

Target: Stores are open with regular hours, but they may differ by location. Find your local store hours here.

Trader Joe’s: Most locations are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.

Walmart: Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.

Whole Foods: Stores are open with regular hours, but hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

CVS: Most locations are open with regular hours, but pharmacy hours may differ. Find your local store hours here.

Walgreens: Most locations are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.

Best Buy: Stores are open, but hours may differ by location. Find your local store hours here.

Dollar General: Stores are open with normal hours.

Dollar Tree: Stores are open with normal hours.

The Home Depot: Store hours may differ, but most locations are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

Ikea: Most stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

Kohl’s: Stores are open with regular hours, but hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Lowe's: Most locations are open with normal hours. Find your local store hours here.

Petco: Stores are open with regular hours, but hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Petsmart: Stores are open with regular hours, but hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.