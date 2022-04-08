What to Expect as Tortuga Music Festival Returns to Fort Lauderdale

Country music fans from across the nation are gathering this weekend as Tortuga Music Festival kicks off in Fort Lauderdale.

Friday marks day one of the weekend-long event and the crowds are already here in full force. Here's everything you need to know about Tortuga this year, whether you're attending the festival or just commuting in the area:

Attending The Festival

If you're planning to attend Tortuga, hopefully you already have your tickets! The entire weekend is sold out and sure to be packed with huge crowds of country music fans.

The beachside event will be held at 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard from Friday, April 8 to Sunday, April 10 from approximately 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Event Parking

There will be no designated event parking. Attendees are encouraged to use a rideshare service or the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi for transportation to and from the event.

Taxis and rideshare services are to utilize the designated pick-up and drop-off location at Las Olas Marina, 240 Las Olas Circle.

Rideshares could face fines for picking up or dropping off outside of the designated area.

Traffic Flow in Fort Lauderdale

Motorists should expect delays on all barrier island roadways, especially A1A and Seabreeze Boulevard.

Delays should also be expected on Southeast 17th Street and Las Olas Boulevard.

For all three nights of the event, there will be a short road closure for both northbound and southbound traffic from Harbor Drive to Southeast 5th Street from 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. to allow the crowd to safely exit the venue.

If you're headed to the beach, note that for the duration of the event, a portion of the beach will be designated for the festival and will not be available for public use.

Safety and Security

To ensure the safety and security of all attendees, law enforcement officers and fire rescue personnel will be stationed throughout the event and the surrounding area.

Fort Lauderdale police ask that if you see something, say something. Immediately report anything suspicious to the nearest uniformed law enforcement official.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department invites the community and visitors to follow them on social media to stay up to date on this event, other events, crime trends, pertinent information, and notable advisories.

Public safety information and traffic alerts will be posted on Twitter at @ftlauderdalepd.