What to know as Florida's lobster mini-season set to start

Florida's annual lobster mini-season is set to begin and it’ll come with a large showing of law enforcement patrolling the waters to make sure people stay safe and follow the rules

The 2023 mini-season runs July 26-27 and allows residents and visitors to catch spiny lobsters.

On Tuesday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission demonstrated how to properly measure the lobster before taking it home.

The lobster’s carapace must be larger than 3 inches when measured in the water. Anything shorter than that cannot be harvested and must be released back into the water.

Officials will be checking sizes in the water and once you get to the dock.

Other requirements include having a fishing license with a lobster stamp before heading out.

You’re allowed six per person in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park and 12 per person for the rest of Florida.

“We are looking for people this sports season that are going to go over the bag limit, illegally harvest them, conceal them from officers, so those are things we will be out there looking for,” said FWC Maj. Alberto Maza.

Keep in mind lobster violations are a criminal offense and it could mean jail time.

FWC says the next two days will be busy, and they’re encouraging all boaters to be safe.

“That we don’t have any kind of fatalities or serious boating accidents on the water,” said Maza.

For more information on lobster mini season visit https://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/recreational/lobster/.