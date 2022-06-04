2022 Hurricane Season

What's Closed in South Florida Due to Impacts From Potential Tropical Cyclone One

Several events and services in South Florida cities will not take place Saturday due to the impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

The city of Miami Beach has canceled bulk waste drop-off while rescheduling events such as a CPR training program. The city of North Miami Beach has postponed Sunday's Movies on the Lawn event.

Coral Gables has closed its youth center, adult activities center, the Granada Golf Course and Venetian Pool. Hialeah has closed City Hall and will not reopen until Monday.

In Broward, the city of Hollywood has suspended its Sun Shuttle service until further notice. Pompano Beach has canceled its household hazardous waste collection Saturday while postponing a Cash for Guns program scheduled to take place.

Weston has closed its Passive Parks on Saturday while the city of Davie has closed its town parks as well as the Bamford Sports Complex, Pine Island Multipurpose Center and its Fitness and Aquatics Center. The Take-A-Kid Fishin' Rodeo event has been postponed to June 25.

Pembroke Pines has closed all parks, Studio 18, The Frank art center and Tennis Center on Saturday while Coral Springs has closed a number of activities scheduled for Saturday.

Miramar will hold a sandbag distribution Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Adult Daycare Center located at 8915 Miramar Parkway.

