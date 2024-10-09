What's open and closed in South Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton

Schools, airports and stores have been affected by Hurricane Milton across Florida, and South Florida has also seen some changes.

But for the most part, things are functioning under normal business hours.

Schools

Miami-Dade County Public Schools are closed on Wednesday and Thursday

Broward County Public Schools are closed on Wednesday and Thursday

Palm Beach County Public Schools are closed on Wednesday and Thursday

Monroe County Public Schools are closed on Wednesday and Thursday

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Airports

Several Florida airports have closed due to Hurricane Milton and will not reopen until safe to do.

In South Florida, Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) will suspend flight operations on Wednesday at 9 p.m. Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Key West airports are open, but flights may be cancelled.

Travelers are urged to check their airlines directly for any changes.

Grocery stores, retail and pharmacies

Local grocery stores, including Publix, Winn-Dixie, Aldi, Sedanos and Fresco y Más are operating normally

Pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS are also operating under normal business hours.

Walmart, Target and Costco are operating under normal business hours.

Libraries

Broward County libraries will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Waffle House

The Waffle House Index, penned by Craig Fugate, the former head of the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, is unofficially used by FEMA to determine the damage in an area.

Only the locations on the west coast of Florida are closed.

More on the metric here.